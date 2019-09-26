Youngstown business owner says Hispanic culture helped lead her to success

Being a Hispanic woman is something she is proud of. She feels it reflects in her artwork.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown is full of talent and culture. Jessica Morales is an example of both.

Morales started her photography business Viera’s Vision earlier this year. It’s her deep-rooted culture that she said gave her the strength and perseverance to be as successful as she is.

“My grandmother, she instilled a lot in me with being Hispanic and coming from Puerto Rico… She’s always been business-minded, she’s always had separate things that she did for income besides her job, but never really physically opened a business location. But I already, I was inspired by her to do so,” Morales said.

Morales said she takes all types of pictures from weddings to babies portraits to boudoir.

She began her photography journey out of her home. Morales gained experience, her clientele grew and she expanded to open her west side location.

“I really started having a lot of faith in myself and the fact to start a whole business,” she said.

“It means a lot to me to be a minority from this area and open my own business because I know the struggle behind this city and just starting something that represents yourself,” she said.

Not long ago, thousands of Puerto Ricans protested on the island and on the mainland in order to overthrow then-governor Ricardo Rosselló and to put an end to corruption on the island.

Morales joined the support with a photo shoot dedicated to the cause.

“I felt that people needed to see the different variety of culture that we have in our culture. So I wanted to showcase to them the different colors that we are… I wanted it to be more of a silent voice just to explain to people, through a picture, what it means to be Puerto Rican,” she said.

Morales wants her business and her art to be a reminder to people of all ethnic backgrounds that you can achieve anything you put your mind to.

She credits her grandmother for teaching her how to be a hard worker.

“I plan to have the same type of work ethic, to never stop working toward my dreams,” she said.