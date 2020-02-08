Local library celebrates Black History Month with spiritual concert

Hilliard Greene performed "Wade in the Water" and "Swing Low Sweet Chariot" on the bass violin

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The downtown branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County hosted a special concert Friday afternoon as part of Black History Month.

Hilliard Greene played spiritual music from the pre-Civil War era that was coded to help runaway slaves elude capture as they traveled on the Underground Railroad.

Greene performed all the songs on a bass violin and provided stories and inspirations behind the music.

Songs performed included “Wade in the Water” and “Swing Low Sweet Chariot.”

The Youngstown East Library will celebrate Black History during the Civil War with a reenactment next Saturday.