YSU students interview people in their native language for Hispanic Heritage Month project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University has been doing oral histories since 1974, having interviewed 2,400 people with ties to the area. Many of those interviews can be found on a website called Steel Valley Voices, which recently added a new link on Latinos called Latino Voices of the Valley. The interviews took place last year.

This year’s interviews were conducted by three YSU students.

There’s a large Puerto Rican community around Youngstown, and six people with Puerto Rican backgrounds were interviewed as part of Latino Voices of the Valley.

One of those interviewees was Justino Morales, who was 92 when he was interviewed in March. When asked if he’d lost his Puerto Rican identity he said no, he feels as American as he does Puerto Rican.

In another interview, student Brea Tinsley talks with Armando Labra, who immigrated to the United States from Mexico when he was 17. He learned English by watching TV and listening to people talk. Armando has five sons, three of whom formed the Labra Brothers Band.

Ana Torres was also interviewed. She came here from Peru after graduating from high school. She says there’s a group of 40 to 50 Peruvians who gather every year to celebrate the independence of Peru with traditional food.

All the interviews were done in Spanish, and as Dr. Marcelle Wilson — manager of the Youngstown Steel Museum — says, that was done for a reason.

“By conducting these interviews in Spanish and then translating them, it allows them to utilize the skills which they’ve learned in their Spanish classes and also provide a little bit of a story to share with the community,” Dr. Wilson said.

Hispanic Heritage Month takes place from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

