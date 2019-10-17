Youngstown City Schools celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Students and staff wanted to recognize contributions made by generations of Hispanic and Latino Americans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month this week.

Tuesday, Bunn Elementary School hosted a lunch with school parents. East High School had a showcase of artistic talents in the auditorium.

The school district wants all of its students to understand their heritage and celebrate each and every person in their schools.

“We’re all one big family, where it’s all-important to be good human beings, so it’s important for individuals to understand their heritage so they can grow and be the best individuals they can be, but for all of us to respect our likes as well as our differences,” said East High School Principal Jeremy Batchelor.

Martin Luther King Elementary School’s Hispanic Heritage Month observance will be next week.