Spanish barber shop takes pride in serving Hispanic community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “We make people feel important by not just a haircut, you know, make them feel like they’re home,” said Alex Sierra.

Alex Sierra is the owner of Fusion Barber Shop on Youngstown’s west side.

Growing up in Puerto Rico, he learned how to cut hair as a kid. Then, when he moved to Youngstown eight years ago, he wanted to create a place that Hispanics could go for their hair.

“When I came here, there was no barber shops, or nobody that could speak Spanish that could cut my hair. So that was my whole point of coming here, and I had that vision, you know, when I grow up and get out of high school, I’m going to open the first Puerto Rican barber shop, or Hispanic or Hispanic-English barber shop where people could feel at home,” Sierra said.

And that he did. Now, his barber shop creates an atmosphere many people travel to find.

“When they walk in here, we got Spanish music playing, we got American music, we got all types of music playing for everybody. So it’s like taking a little vacation to the Carribean without having to go to the Carribean,” he said.

Sierra said Fusion Barber Shop welcomes all people of all cultures. But, they take pride in serving those who are new to the area who are looking for a place of comfort.

“We got a lot of people that just moved here from Puerto Rico, and they come in here and say, ‘I feel like I’m back at home,’” he said.

Sierra says he is happy to have his business in the Youngstown area to serve the Hispanic community, one haircut at a time.

Fusion Barber Salon is located at 2711 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown.