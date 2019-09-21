New event series begins with Hispanic Culture Night

Five events will honor ethnic cuisines, traditions and entertainment of the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society is celebrating the culture of the Valley with a new event series.

Five events will honor various ethnic cuisines, traditions and entertainment. They’re being organized by a new advisory group within MVHS, called the Mahoning Valley Cultural Alliance.

The first event will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 7 at Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana (OCCHA) Hall at 3660 Shirley Rd. in Youngstown.

The “Hispanic Culture & Cuisine Night” will offer authentic menu options, mariachi entertainment by Felipe Torres and remarks provided by Hector Colon, a board member of OCCHA, member of Mahoning Valley Cultural Alliance and Youngstown’s former Fire Chief.

Other upcoming events include:

“Christmas in Many Lands,” November 4, 2019 at Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St., Youngstown, OH

“German Culture & Cuisine,” April 6, 2020 at Saxon Club, 710 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, OH

“Romanian Culture & Cuisine,” May 4, 2020 at Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church, 626 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH

“Italian Culture & Cuisine.” September 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Social Hall, 343 Via Mt. Carmel Ave., Youngstown, OH

“African Culture & Cuisine,” October 5, 2020 at Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St., Youngstown, OH

“Greek Culture & Cuisine,” November 2, 2020 at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 401 12th St., Campbell, OH

For more information about this event and to purchase tickets, visit https://mahoninghistory.org/events/