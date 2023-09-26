YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Each branch of the library is highlighting a different country.

Tuesday at the main branch on Wick Avenue, the library spotlighted Cuba with arts and crafts.

Kids got the opportunity to make maracas out of spoons, plastic eggs, tape, rice and beans.

Organizers say maracas are used in traditional Cuban music.

“It’s a percussion instrument, it adds beats to music,” said youth librarian Lisa Rosenthal. “There’s a very famous Cuban musician who really established afro-Cuban music. He had a band. His nickname was Machito.”

Those wishing to participate can pick up a “passport” from the library. When you visit the different branches you get a stamp. Those with a complete booklet have the chance to win a prize.

For more events, visit the library’s website.