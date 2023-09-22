YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hola Fest will start with a bang Saturday. The parade kicks off at noon. And runs right into Wean Park where the festival is being held.

It’s been close to a decade since there’s been a celebration for Latinos and Hispanics in the downtown area.

Hola Fest will also have 40 vendors selling food, jewelry, clothing and crafts. There will also be music all day and a Kids Zone.

“Especially having an event in downtown Youngstown, we’ve got support from the city and the Community Foundation, our title sponsor. So, I think it’s just a great way to bring a lot of Hispanic people together,” said David Labra, a spokesperson for Hola Fest.

There’s a pageant to name a HOLA Fest queen and princess.

Hola Fest goes from noon to 9 p.m. at Wean Park.