(WVLA) — Hispanic businesses in Louisiana have a champion in their corner.

Mayra Pineda, CEO, and founder of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana said the Hispanic population is growing in the state, which is why her agency is so important.

With more than 800 members making up the chamber, Pineda said the mission is to connect Latinos with opportunities.

“We know that our Hispanic business owners are very, very creative, talented, and hardworking people, and so they deserve every opportunity, just like everybody else,” Pineda said.

The chamber is currently the largest Hispanic business organization in the state and hosts a variety of events to meet the needs of the community.

“Our large signature events, which of course some focus on, and health care, some focus, and women some focus on just community,” Pineda said.

Now Pineda wants to put out a message saying the chamber is open to all different backgrounds. Although it caters to Hispanic communities, it has one mission.

“The goal is to connect. We have members from every ethnicity represented in our membership, so we have a great organization ready to serve and willing to connect some more,” she said.