YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The community gathered together despite the dreary Sunday weather to travel the globe with their taste buds at the OCCHA center in Youngstown.

People were invited out to the OCCHA building to taste a variety of unique Latin cuisines for the 11th annual OCCHA Latin Food Festival. There was food from five different Latin countries to enjoy.

Of course, food wasn’t the only thing on the agenda — there was also music, dancing lessons and activities for kids.

“We’re Hispanic, so I think the thing we do best is feed you,” said organizer Dr. Consuelo Mendez. “This is our chance to open our hearts to you — ‘Mi casa es su casa’ — and to show you who we are.”

Those with OCCHA say they want the community to know about the diversity of Hispanic culture within the community.