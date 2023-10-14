YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University continues celebrating Hispanic heritage as the national month wraps up this weekend.

A special celebration was held Saturday afternoon at Kilcawley Center inside the Chestnut Room.

The free and open-to-the-public celebration featured entertainment and several dance performances, with some artists coming from Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

“It’s a wonderful event for our students, but also for parents and kids or anyone in our community who wants to learn a little bit more about the diversity of the Hispanic cultures,” said Ana Torres, chair of the Hispanic Heritage Planning Committee.

The final day of Hispanic Heritage Month is Sunday.

TJ Renninger contributed to this report.