YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown celebrates works from a variety of American Cultures and for Hispanic Heritage Month, they’re showing a collection of favorites by Hispanic American artists.

It has a large collection of works from Spanish-speaking artists including one of the most famous, Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso.

Butler executive director Lou Zona says they have class tours scheduled from several schools. So far, the exhibition has been positively received.

“We knew we really had a nice collection of works by Spanish-speaking people, but we had no idea that it was so much in-depth,” Zona said. “It’s a wonderful tribute to Spanish-speaking people everywhere.”

The display is on the lower level of the Butler and is open until November 26.