YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Butler Institute of American Art has opened a show highlighting Hispanic American artists in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

This exhibition can be seen in the Mesaros Gallery-lower level of the Butler Institute and includes works such as “The Fortune Teller” by Francis Luis Mora and Salvador Dali’s “Playing Card Suit” (Queen of Spades).

Courtesy: The Butler Institute of American Art

Courtesy: The Butler Institute of American Art

“Spain has given the world so many of its visual arts treasures that art history would be non-recognizable without themes from Diego Velasquez to Picasso and Dali, the contribution of Hispanic artists from around the world can be said to be monumental,” said Dr. Louis Zona, director of The Bulter.

Zona said The Butler has acquired wonderful examples of works of art by artists with Hispanic roots and is pulling from that collection for this display.