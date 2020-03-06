Youngstown students team up to refurbish mural in Selma

The mural will be designed to remember those lost on "Bloody Sunday"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from East High School and members of Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past decided to help refurbish the mural in Selma as a continuance of Black History Month.

The building that the mural was on will be torn down, so they plan to sponsor money for the people in Selma to build a new one.

The mural will be designed to remember those lost on “Bloody Sunday” 55 years ago.

Member Brittany Bailey spoke with WKBN about the importance of rebuilding the mural.

“It creates an experience for people to learn more to know why this mural is here and what impact it had on people and what it represents now today,” she said.

Opera singer Lawrence Brownlee, a graduate of East High School, will perform in the Spiritual Journey concert with the Youngstown Symphony. During his performance, he will pay tribute to “Bloody Sunday.”