Youngstown native describes life in foster care system in new book

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown native, now living in Arkansas, has written a book about his life in the foster care system and the abuse and abandonment he dealt with while growing up.

Allan Irizarry-Graves lived in many foster homes around the area.

“Parents were both dealing with drugs, had some abuse issues, things of that nature. So that’s why we were placed in foster care. Never went back home,” he said.

Irizarry-Graves has put his experiences in foster care into a book titled, “A Quest for Belonging: Overcoming Abuse, Abandonment, and Identity Crisis.”

“So many times children who are in the foster care system feel unheard, they feel unseen. Often times they are the known unknowns if you will,” Irizarry-Graves said.

Irizarry-Graves spent his first four years in Campbell’s Kirwan Homes Housing Project. His mother was white and his father was black. Then, along with his two brothers, they went from foster home to foster home.

“We were moved from one foster home due to abuse. Another foster home we were in was just weird. At one point in time, there were like 14 people living there. But when the foster agency would come, the caseworkers to do their visits, the people would just be gone,” Irizarry-Graves said.

Most of the homes were on Youngstown’s north side.

By eight, he and his brothers were placed with Paul and Sandra Smith-Graves, who adopted them.

The Graves’ would eventually foster over 100 children. Sandra, a retired school administrator, says more parents need to take responsibility.

“If the child does something in school and you ask for the parent to come up, there’s always excuses of why they cannot come. Be concerned. Be a parent. Love your children,” she said.

Irizzary-Graves graduated from Youngstown Early College, Youngstown State University and then seminary school. He now works for a church in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“You still can accomplish great things. You still have purpose in your life. Don’t allow your situation and your circumstance to limit what your possibilities are,” Irizarry-Graves said.