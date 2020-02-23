Watch: Hidden History — Black History Month special

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News This Morning anchor Chelsea Spears hosted a special news broadcast Saturday night.
The 30-minute special, called Hidden History, honored Black History Month, taking a look at the people and places that have impacted lives around the country, but especially right here in the Valley.
The special highlighted the following local stories from our WKBN reporters:
- Local judges speak on former Judge Nathaniel Jones’ impact
- Salem Historical Society offers year-round Underground Railroad trolley tours
- Youngstown students celebrate Black History with music, dance and poetry
- Youngstown dance group celebrates African culture
- Statue of first interracial handshake at professional baseball game being built in Youngstown
- Young students join in for Youngstown Summit Academy’s first Peace March
To take a look at stories from across the nation, click here to read more from Hidden History.