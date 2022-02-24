YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Choffin Career and Technical Center celebrated Black History Month with a Harambee performance.

“We celebrate all the cultures and races because Youngstown City embraces all the differences, and we teach our scholars to embrace all the differences as well,” said Mary C. Boyd, a Choffin School social worker.

Harambee means “let’s stand together” and it has been around for decades. It’s an organization that teaches students and adults traditional African dances, songs and drums.

While the boys play the drums, the girls dance.

“They explain every song, so every scholar is aware of what the song means. It’s just not something we’re singing, but the song has a meaning to it,” Boyd said.

Students at Choffin were energized as they joined in singing and dancing. Boyd says although it’s a great way to celebrate Black History Month, they carry the traditions on throughout the year.