Movie nights planned at Niles cinema for Black History Month

The FOCUS Building is bringing two classic films back to the big screen

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A series of movies are planned at Niles Encore Cinema for Black History Month.

The series is being presented by the FOCUS Building.

The first event will be at 7 p.m. Friday, February 21, featuring the 1985 Kung Fu film, “The Last Dragon.” The theme is 80’s night and will feature music, giveaways and prizes for best 80’s outfits.

The second night at 7 p.m. Friday, February 28 and features the 1989 film, “Glory” starring Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman and Matthew Broderick, recounting the story of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the Union Army’s second Black regiment in the Civil War. That evening’s theme is “Heritage Night” with special Black History displays and historical information available in the lobby.

Tickets are $10 per person, per film and are available on the theater’s website or at the Niles Encore Cinema ticket office, located at in the Great East Plaza in Niles.

This event is one in a series of FOCUS-sponsored events designed to promote positivity and community bridge-building in the Warren area.