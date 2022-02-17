YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Clients at Easterseals in Youngstown learned about Black History Thursday.

“I’m 77 and I’m still learning. I think you learn until the day you die,” said Eastseals Adult Day Center client, Jean Beardsley.

Beardsley attends the Adult Day Center at Easterseals about four times a week.

She said Thursday’s Black History program was eye-opening. “I learned a lot of things I didn’t know. I lived a lot down south growing up, and I didn’t realize how bad things were.”

Beardsley and her friends at Easterseals were guided by Penny Wells from Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past.

Wells showed posters of famous events that took place during the civil rights movement. “To show them some of the posters that we’ve made of then and now, so things that were happening in the ’50s or ’60s from the Civil Rights Movement and then us, our group, and the pictures we took of now at those same places.”

Beardsley said she enjoyed seeing the photographs of local students learning about the past. “I think it’s great. I think every child should have the education, the ability to do this, that way the next generation will be even better than what they are.”

The Easterseals clients got to hear from Natalia McRae, a recent high school graduate, as she spoke about her experience of going on the Sojourn to the Past trip.

“We did just take them along the places that we went, the historical sites that we went, so they can learn, because like I said not everyone had this experience that I had, not everyone had a Sojourn to the past. So I am very grateful that there are programs like this,” said McRae.

Wells and McRae said it’s never too late to learn or become an activist within the community. “We should always be continuing our learning process and always trying to find a way to make a difference,” said Wells.