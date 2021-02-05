Central Ohio company founded after Civil War remembers founder during Black History Month

The company grew and has been in operation since 1881

A central Ohio company has been helping people move since just after the Civil War.

“John T. Ward got his start — I mean he was a conductor on the Underground Railroad. He used his horses and wagon to help transport slaves to freedom in the North,” said Brian Brooks, owner of E.E. Ward Moving & Storage Company.

When you were a conductor on the underground railroad, you were risking your life to give other people a new life.

“After the Emancipation, and he said, you know, ‘I was able to transport people, so maybe I will be able to transport other things, you know, commodities, goods,'” Brooks said.

With his son, William, John T. Ward started the E.E. Ward Moving & Storage Co., landing a few government contracts.

“And then, from there, it just spawned to ‘Hey John T., can you move this piano, can you move this safe?’ And it just became something that the family was able to adapt and became very good at moving things,” Brooks said.

“Which makes us the oldest continuously operating African American owned company in the country,” Brooks said.

The company was in the Ward Family until Brian Brooks and his wife Dominique bought it 20 years ago from the great-grandson of the founder, Eldon Ward.

E.E. Ward was founded on the challenge of the Underground Railroad. It represents the dream of a man who led slaves to freedom. It’s a story that is shared across the country, and Brooks sometimes hears from those who are inspired by the bravery of John T. Ward.

“And they will leave a voice message, ‘Hey I read your story, I read the article. I own a barber shop and I am so inspired and I can’t wait to go to work today because I heard the story about E.E. Ward and the legacy of John T. Ward,'” Brooks said. “So, that’s what gives us the goosebumps.”