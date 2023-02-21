YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Billy Beck and the Ohio Players are celebrating 50 years of making music.

A celebration is planned in Warren Tuesday, hosted by the Warren Heritage Center. The program begins at 6 p.m. at the Kinsman House. The event is free.

Known for its soul and funk hits, Beck was the keyboard player for the Ohio Players and co-wrote many of the band’s hits. He released his first gospel album in 2021.

“The city of Warren is honoring me for my contributions to music and the music field. Being a Black man, first of all, so we can inspire younger ones coming up” Beck said.

There were seven original members of the Ohio Players who signed the first Mercury Records deal. Now, there are three left with one living in Australia.

Beck was in a local band when the Ohio Players came to town and reached out to him when their keyboard player quit.

Beck was raised by a single mother on the South Side of Youngstown. His mother and family were connected to the church.

“At the time, I was playing for New Hope Baptist Church. The youngest minister of music in the city at the age of 18,” Beck said.

Beck went on to join the band and garnered two Grammy awards.

Dee Crawford is highlighting local Black leaders throughout Black History Month who have made a difference in the Valley.