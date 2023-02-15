(WKBN) – As First News honors Black History Month, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford sits down with a former reporter about his experience in telling stories from the Black community as a Black reporter.

A familiar face to Channel 27, Ode Aduma reported for over 34 years before retiring in 2005.

Aduma returned to the WKBN studio this week, noting how different things are now, like the technology used.

“I’m seeing something that’s completely different from what it was when I worked here,” he said.

He talked about first starting out as a reporter.

“I think when I was… when I walked in the door, you know, as a young, young man or young reporter, I got to see a new world, and it was a different world. I was learning, and I was learning a lot at that time. I had to learn everything I knew. I had to learn everything I didn’t know, and then I had to learn some things that I wasn’t expecting to learn. I had to go through a lot of changes,” he said.

He discussed how he approached his new position as a reporter.

“I approached it as I’m going to be here to learn. I knew that I didn’t know everything and there was a wide world for me. So just walking into this world was different from what I had been used to,” Aduma said.

As a Black reporter in the community during the 1960s and the riots — even Youngstown had a riot — Aduma discussed what was going through his mind at the time.

“Well, the first thing is that I didn’t see myself as a Black reporter because we didn’t know the difference … It was a wide world and I was picking up what’s out there and I was learning things and then putting it together and I had to go fast, you know, it wasn’t coming, just that fast,” Aduma said.

Tune in to First News at 5 on Thursday as Crawford and Aduma continue their conversation.