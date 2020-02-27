Artist draws Kobe Bryant during Butler museum’s celebration of Black History Month

Renowned artist Bill Dotson was at the museum in Youngstown, which is highlighting the work of black artists

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown is celebrating Black History Month.

Thursday, the museum hosted a group of school kids as well as a renowned local artist.

Kids from Kirkmere Elementary took a tour of the Butler, which is highlighting the work of African American artists.

They also took part in an art project of their own as they watched artist Bill Dotson work on a collage tribute of Kobe Bryant.

Joyce Mistovich, the Butler’s education director, said exposing children to art is vital to their development.

“Studies show the younger you start children, engaging them in the arts and appreciating the finer things of life — for example, art, visual arts here that we showcase — the more you increase their intelligence,” she said.



Mistovich said Dotson has work in collections nationwide. He started his Kobe portrait earlier this week.

Dotson uses a unique method of “scribbling” lines to create his images.