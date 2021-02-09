Boardman artist shares images honoring Black History

Quincy Henderson can tell you a story about every one of his paintings and drawings.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Everyone who likes art or just appreciate it would watch Bob Ross on PBS. He’s the guy with the calming voice who could make trees appear out of a dab or two of paint. A kid who grew up in Youngstown was watching, and now art has become his way to share stories.

Some long strokes with a pencil and then some blending of the color with a brush. Quincy Henderson is working on a portrait of former Congressman John Lewis. He has an undeniable passion for art.

“When I do art, it’s for them to have something to remind them of that person and to smile when they look at it,” Henderson said.

Henderson can tell you a story about every one of his paintings and drawings. His story starts when he was five years old and bounced between multiple foster homes. He said he didn’t have one person to call a friend. He was encouraged to draw by a Lincoln School custodian to trace drawings.

“I found it better than counseling. He came in, and he took the books and said everything that you just traced out of this book is now in your mind. I want you to draw it now, and I started to draw it,” Henderson said.

Henderson has no formal art training. Art became his family, his love.

“I never had a worry about having someone in my life as long as I had a pencil and a piece of paper,” Henderson said.

Now, he can put together four drawings or paintings in a day.

Henderson feels Black History is more than just something to be celebrated during February. Some speak to him, like Cicely Tyson, Martin Luther King Junior and Malcolm X. He does drawings and paintings of famous civil rights faces, famous athletes and actors, and others because they have a story to tell.

“Always be able to speak out. Speak your truth and be yourself,” Henderson said.

Quincy Henderson has hundreds of drawings and pictures. He’s hoping to share them with everybody, once the COVID-19 pandemic lifts. If you’re interested in Quincy’s artwork, you can find it on Facebook.