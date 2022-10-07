Valley Christian’s Jon’Trell Mixon was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Eagles’ 15-6 win over Southern

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian’s Jon’Trell Mixon was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Eagles’ 15-6 win over Southern in week eight of the high school football season.



The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Mixon came up with a huge tackle on a Southern punt miscue. It’s a play that set up his one-yard touchdown run to seal the deal which kept Valley Christian undefeated at 8-0.

Valley Christian picked up its first win over Southern in program history.