GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range senior Shane Lindstrom was named Player of the Game in the Raiders’ dominating 56-12 win over Girard in a battle of unbeatens in week six.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Lindstrom returned a punt for a touchdown and also scored a rushing touchdown on a 9-yard scamper in the win. Lindstrom also intercepted a pass on defense.

With the win, South Range takes over sole possession of first place in the NE8. The Raiders have won four straight games in the head-to-head series.