YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch junior running back DJ Williams was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Falcons’ 42-34 win over Ursuline in week four of the high school football season.



The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Williams rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown. He also came up big on the defensive side of the ball with an 87-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Austintown Fitch has now won three of the last four head-to-head meetings in the series.