AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch defeated Crestview in four sets (25-19, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23) in high school volleyball action on Monday night.

The match was televised as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

It marked the 100th career victory for Falcons’ head coach Jody Bartlett.

The Falcons were led by Jocelyn Jourdan who piled up 28 kills and 12 digs.

Jordan Smith added 7 kills and 11 digs, while Afton Roby tallied 14 service points.

Kylie Folkwein finished with 8 kills and 10 digs, while Lillie Dilts added 14 digs and 7 assists.

Freshman Rylie Simons amassed 36 assists and 16 digs.

Crestview was led by Grace Auer who tallied 19 kills, 15 assists, 1 block, 20 aces and 20 digs. Abbey Emch piled up 17 kills, 5 blocks, 5 aces and 10 digs. Lainy Auer had 4 kills, 20 assists and 19 digs. Madi Black chipped in with 4 kills and 5 aces.

With the win, Austintown Fitch improves to 17 on the season. The Falcons return to action on Tuesday on the road at Howland.

Crestview drops to 18-2 on the campaign. The Rebels will visit Salem on Thursday.