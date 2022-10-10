AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch volleyball head coach Jody Bartlett recorded her 100th career victory in the Falcons’ 3-1 win over Crestview on Monday night.

The game was televised live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to see her complete postgame interview.

The Falcons were led by Jocelyn Jourdan who piled up 28 kills and 12 digs.

Jordan Smith added 7 kills and 11 digs, while Afton Roby tallied 14 service points.

Kylie Folkwein finished with 8 kills and 10 digs, while Lillie Dilts added 14 digs and 7 assists.

Freshman Rylie Simons amassed 36 assists and 16 digs.

With the milestone win, Austintown Fitch improves to 17-2 overall on the season.