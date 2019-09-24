Youngstown police tourniquet training

WKBN.com
Youngstown police Detecive Sgt. Mike Marciano winces as he tightens a tourniquet around his arm with his thumbs taped together.
Youngstown Police Detective Sgt. Marcin Stachowicz tightens a tourniquet around his arm with his thumbs tied up during training this week. The department will be purchasing tourniquets officers can wear on their belts and first aid kits for their cruisers.
Youngstown Police officer Marcin Stachowicz winces as he tightens a tourniquet around his arm with his thumbs taped together during first aid training this week. The department will be purchasing tourniquets the officers can wear on their belts in a case and first aid kits for their cruisers.
Officer Mike Bodnar of the Youngstown Police Department demonstrates how to use a tourniquet during training for officers this week. The department is purchasing tourniquets officers can wear on their belts and first aid kits for their cruisers and are training them in how to use them.
Officer Mike Bodnar this weeks displays a tourniquet during a training session. Officers will be getting tourniquets and first aid kits for their cruisers later this year and are undergoing training in how to use them.
The IFAC – or Individual First Aid Kit – that will be issued to officers of the Youngstown Police Department. Officers are undergoing training on how to give treatment to serious wounds and injuries.
The supplies stored inside an IFAC, or Individual First Aid Kit.