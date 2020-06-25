Breaking News
Vice President Mike Pence makes stop in Valley for Lordstown truck reveal

Unveiling of Endurance, Lordstown Motors’ electric pickup truck

News
Posted: / Updated:
Lordstown Motors Endurance Truck (1)
Lordstown Motors Endurance Truck (2)
Lordstown Motors Endurance Truck (3)
Lordstown Motors Endurance Truck (4)
Lordstown Motors Endurance Truck (5)
Lordstown Motors Endurance Truck (6)
Lordstown Motors Endurance Truck (1)
Lordstown Motors Endurance Truck (2)
Lordstown Motors Endurance Truck (3)
Lordstown Motors Endurance Truck (4)
Lordstown Motors Endurance Truck (5)
Lordstown Motors Endurance Truck (6)

Share this story