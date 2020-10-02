Rainbows and hail seen across Valley

Weather Specials
Posted: / Updated:
Hail in Greenville

Report-it credit: Kelsey Davison from Greenville

Rainbow over Warren

Report-it credit: Rose Ann Gordon from Warren

Louisville clouds

Report-it credit: Robert Fryfogle from Louisville

Clouds with rainbow, Louisville

Report-it credit: Robert Fryfogle from Louisville

North Park Ave. Ext., North Bloomfield, double rainbow

Report-it credit: Terri Gilbert from North Bloomfield

Route 46, Cortland, double rainbow

Report-it credit: Leyla Sartori from Cortland

Newton Falls, double rainbow

Report-it credit: Lyndsay Devlin from Newton Falls

Cortland double rainbow

Report-it credit: Carol Gilliam from Cortland

McCartney Road clouds

Report-it credit: Ken Rusu, off of McCartney Road

Hail

Report-it credit: Jeff Hughes

Double rainbow

Report-it credit: Jeff Hughes

Double rainbow, Cortland

Report-it credit: Kathy Crouse Bacorn from Cortland

Cortland clouds

Report-It credit: Lisa Kurtz from Cortland

Hail in Greenville
Rainbow over Warren
Louisville clouds
Clouds with rainbow, Louisville
North Park Ave. Ext., North Bloomfield, double rainbow
Route 46, Cortland, double rainbow
Newton Falls, double rainbow
Cortland double rainbow
McCartney Road clouds
Hail
Double rainbow
Double rainbow, Cortland
Cortland clouds

Share this story