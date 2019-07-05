Photos: Valley Special Olympians compete in Columbus

Posted: / Updated:
Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.

Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.

Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.

Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.

Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.

Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.

Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.

Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.

Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.

Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.

Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.

Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.

Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.
Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.
Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.
Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.
Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.
Special Olympians from the Valley competing in Columbus.

Share this story