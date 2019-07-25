Photos: ODNR Inspection of Kinsman Lake Dam

WKBN.com
Overview of the downstream side of the spillway.
Iron-colored seepage around the right wall.
Close-up of the concrete deterioration at the center of the tow of the weir.
Concrete spalling on the left wing wall and iron-colored seepage through the weepholes.
Separated joints on the face of the weir.
The lake drain outlet pipe was broken, likely from impact of large debris.
The right wingwall was bulging just downstream from the weir.
Cracking and spalling where the wall is bulging.
Iron-colored flow through a weephole in the right wingwall.