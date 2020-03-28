Photos: Life in Youngstown after COVID-19

WKBN.com
This man and his granddaughter were taking advantage of the sunshine Thursday at Hudson and Mistletoe (Photo by Joe Gorman: WKBN).
This man was getting ready for the bus Friday at McGuffey Road and North Garland Avenue. I felt bad for him because he was so stooped over, so I stopped and asked if he needed help. He told me no. I was surprised at the power of his voice; it was very clear and strong (Photo by Joe Gorman: WKBN).
These two women were waiting for the bus Friday on McGuffey Road as construction crews in the background rip up the parking lot of the former McGuffey Mall (Photo by Joe Gorman: WKBN).
This parking lot on East Boardman Street is normally packed with cars. It has been practically deserted all week.
This WRTA bus has the usually busy intersection of Market and East Boardman Street all to itself early Friday morning. Typically there is lots of traffic and cars parked on the street for people going to the courthouse, county administration building and the Huntington Bank branch (Photo by Joe Gorman: WKBN).
Paramedics for AMR answer a call Friday morning at the International Towers high rise at 25 Market St. They are both wearing masks (Photo by Joe Gorman: WKBN).
This team pic of the 2020 YSU softball team in front of their empty stadium on Arlington Street (Photo by Joe Gorman: WKBN).
Maybe being in quarantine makes you do strange things. I caught this boy leaning out of this window on Potomac Avenue Friday (Photo by Joe Gorman: WKBN).
A man walks down a deserted East Indianola Avenue Friday afternoon near Hudson Avenue (Photo by Joe Gorman: WKBN).
Hudson and Mistletoe (Photo by Joe Gorman: WKBN).
Whenever I am near Berkley Avenue, I always check this blackboard to see what Biblical passage is written on it. This was written here Wednesday (Photo by Joe Gorman: WKBN).
While lots of people are either working from home or not working, city firefighters were still on the job Wednesday, removing their gear here after battling a fire at a home on Lansdowne Boulevard (Photo by Joe Gorman: WKBN).
With businesses shuttered or scaled back, I am sure music fans are mourning the closure on East Boardman Street and the loss of access to its thousands of used records and CDs (Photo by Joe Gorman: WKBN).