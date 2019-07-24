Breaking News
Photos: Cats found in Youngstown house

Humane agents removed dozens of cats from a house on Youngstown's south side.

Agents say the homeowner abandoned the house in the 4300 block of Helena Ave., leaving several cats behind.

