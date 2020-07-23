Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
East expects experience to lead them back to postseason
Video
Top Stories
Pres. Trump to hold White House coronavirus briefing
Video
Top Stories
Boardman School District gives parents 2 learning options for their children this fall
Photos: Adoptable animals seized from Alchemy Acres
Seeking back-to-back trips to playoffs; Gibson is back for Brookfield
COVID-19 surge: Confirmed coronavirus cases in U.S. exceed 4 million
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Jobs
Community
July 4 fireworks and events
Summer Events
Academic Excellence
Local online religious services
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Photos: Adoptable animals seized from Alchemy Acres
Local News
Posted:
Jul 23, 2020 / 04:14 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 23, 2020 / 04:14 PM EDT