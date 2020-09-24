Mahoning Avenue Dollar Tree fire

WKBN.com
Firefighters Thursday pour water inside the 3003 Mahoning Ave. Dollar Tree in Youngstown. A fire in the back of the building generated heavy smoke throughout, heavily damaging the entire store (WKBN photo/Joe Gorman).
Youngstown firefighters Thursday cut a hole in the front of the 3003 Mahoning Ave. Dollar Tree to help vent it while fighting a fire there (WKBN photo/Joe Gorman).
Youngstown firefighters Thursday brace against heavy smoke while fighting a fire at the 3003 Mahoning Ave. Dollar Tree. The store was heavily damaged (WKBN photo/Joe Gorman).
Youngstown firefighters Thursday take a break while fighting a fire in the heat of the midday at a 3003 Mahoning Ave. Dollar Tree (WKBN photo/Joe Gorman).
Youngstown firefighters Thursday use a saw to cut through the side of the 3003 Mahoning Ave. Dollar Tree to try and get to a fire in the side of the building (WKBN photo/Joe Gorman).
Youngstown firefighters Thursday try to get water on a ceiling fire inside a 3003 Mahoning Ave. Dollar Tree (WKBN photo/Joe Gorman).
Youngstown firefighters Thursday prepare to entre the front of the 3003 Mahoning Ave. Dollar Tree, which was heavily damaged by fire (WKBN photo/Joe Gorman).