Mahoning Avenue Dollar Tree fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Dollar Tree Fire (4)

Firefighters Thursday pour water inside the 3003 Mahoning Ave. Dollar Tree in Youngstown. A fire in the back of the building generated heavy smoke throughout, heavily damaging the entire store (WKBN photo/Joe Gorman).

Dollar Tree Fire (7)

Youngstown firefighters Thursday cut a hole in the front of the 3003 Mahoning Ave. Dollar Tree to help vent it while fighting a fire there (WKBN photo/Joe Gorman).

Dollar Tree Fire (1)

Youngstown firefighters Thursday brace against heavy smoke while fighting a fire at the 3003 Mahoning Ave. Dollar Tree. The store was heavily damaged (WKBN photo/Joe Gorman).

Dollar Tree Fire (6)

Youngstown firefighters Thursday take a break while fighting a fire in the heat of the midday at a 3003 Mahoning Ave. Dollar Tree (WKBN photo/Joe Gorman).

Dollar Tree Fire (2)

Youngstown firefighters Thursday use a saw to cut through the side of the 3003 Mahoning Ave. Dollar Tree to try and get to a fire in the side of the building (WKBN photo/Joe Gorman).

Dollar Tree Fire (3)

Youngstown firefighters Thursday try to get water on a ceiling fire inside a 3003 Mahoning Ave. Dollar Tree (WKBN photo/Joe Gorman).

Dollar Tree Fire (5)

Youngstown firefighters Thursday prepare to entre the front of the 3003 Mahoning Ave. Dollar Tree, which was heavily damaged by fire (WKBN photo/Joe Gorman).

Dollar Tree Fire (4)
Dollar Tree Fire (7)
Dollar Tree Fire (1)
Dollar Tree Fire (6)
Dollar Tree Fire (2)
Dollar Tree Fire (3)
Dollar Tree Fire (5)

Share this story