Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Video Game News
Top Stories
New Castle police arrest homicide suspect, also suspected of robbery
Top Stories
Pennsylvania officials to give update unemployment fraud, tips for those affected
Top Stories
5-year-old girl wakes from coma after crash involving Chiefs coach
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2pm
Video
HOUR-BY-HOUR: Watch how cold it gets tonight
Video
Case dropped after woman in racist NYC run-in gets therapy
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Remarkable Women
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Ice Storm photos: Feb. 16, 2021
News
Posted:
Feb 16, 2021 / 10:27 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 16, 2021 / 10:42 AM EST
Credit: Carly R.
Credit: Darci D.
Credit: Amanda R.
Credit: Robert M.