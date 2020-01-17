Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 5

Eagle rescue near Mosquito Lake

Posted: / Updated:
Bald Eagle rescued at Mosquito Lake 8

Photo submitted via Report It by Melanie Harris

Bald Eagle rescued at Mosquito Lake 7

Photo submitted via Report It by Melanie Harris

Bald Eagle rescued at Mosquito Lake 6

Photo submitted via Report It by Melanie Harris

Bald Eagle rescued at Mosquito Lake 5

Photo submitted via Report It by Melanie Harris

Bald Eagle rescued at Mosquito Lake 3

Photo submitted via Report It by Melanie Harris

Bald Eagle rescued at Mosquito Lake 4

Photo submitted via Report It by Melanie Harris

Bald Eagle rescued at Mosquito Lake 2

Photo submitted via Report It by Melanie Harris

Bald Eagle rescued at Mosquito Lake 1

Photo submitted via Report It by Melanie Harris

Bald Eagle rescued at Mosquito Lake 8
Bald Eagle rescued at Mosquito Lake 7
Bald Eagle rescued at Mosquito Lake 6
Bald Eagle rescued at Mosquito Lake 5
Bald Eagle rescued at Mosquito Lake 3
Bald Eagle rescued at Mosquito Lake 4
Bald Eagle rescued at Mosquito Lake 2
Bald Eagle rescued at Mosquito Lake 1

Share this story