Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Goodwill Industries to host career fair
Top Stories
Groom accused of sexual assault at reception gets probation
Top Stories
Crews look for cause in Boardman business fire
Police investigating explosion in New Castle
27 First News is checking road conditions for you
Pennsylvania hemp industry could be boom or bust in 2020
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Text Alerts
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Hidden History
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 5
Eagle rescue near Mosquito Lake
Posted:
Jan 17, 2020 / 05:00 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 17, 2020 / 05:06 PM EST
Photo submitted via Report It by Melanie Harris
Photo submitted via Report It by Melanie Harris
Photo submitted via Report It by Melanie Harris
Photo submitted via Report It by Melanie Harris
Photo submitted via Report It by Melanie Harris
Photo submitted via Report It by Melanie Harris
Photo submitted via Report It by Melanie Harris
Photo submitted via Report It by Melanie Harris