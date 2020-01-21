Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
17°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
‘Welcome to Indiana basketball’: Canfield girls compete at historic Hoosier Gym
Top Stories
Photos: Canfield girls compete at historic Hoosier Gym
Top Stories
Prince wrongful death case dismissed; estate case continues
WATCH: ‘Coming through with that grit’ Grove City holds off upset-minded Sharon
Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus
Chinese theme park faces uproar after forcing pig to bungee jump
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Text Alerts
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Hidden History
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 11
Canfield girls compete at historic Hoosier Gym
Posted:
Jan 20, 2020 / 10:39 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 20, 2020 / 10:39 PM EST