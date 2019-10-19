Bristol Inn Fire

Posted: / Updated:
Bristol Inn Fire

Photo submitted by Paige King

Bristol Inn Fire in Bristolville

Photo submitted by Paige King

Bristol Inn Fire in Bristolville

Photo submitted by Paige King

Bristol Inn fire Bristolville

Photo submitted by Paige King

Crews were called about 10:45 a.m. and found heavy fire on the first and second floors
Multiple crews are fighting a fire at the Bristol Inn at state Routes 45 and 88.
Bristol Inn Fire
Bristol Inn Fire in Bristolville
Bristol Inn Fire in Bristolville
Bristol Inn fire Bristolville
Crews were called about 10:45 a.m. and found heavy fire on the first and second floors
Multiple crews are fighting a fire at the Bristol Inn at state Routes 45 and 88.

Share this story