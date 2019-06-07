Go to FOX Sports App online

What is the FOX Sports App?



With the FOX Sports App, you can watch live sports and great shows from FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, your FOX Sports Regional Network, FOX Deportes, FOX College Sports, and FOX Soccer Plus.* No matter where you go, take FOX Sports with you on your Apple,Android, or Windows device via the FOX Sports App, or access it at FOXSportsGO.com or on supported connected devices. There is no additional charge to use the FOX Sports App service. *You need to receive these channels in your TV channel line-up in order to watch them in the FOX Sports App. Some channels may not yet be available for every TV provider or on every platform.



Why do I need to sign in to use the FOX Sport App, and how do I sign in?

The FOX Sports App is offered at no additional cost for customers of participating TV providers. Just select your TV provider. You will be re-directed to your TV provider’s site where you can sign in with your TV provider credentials.





What video content is available with the FOX Sports App?



FOX Sports delivers live games, shows, and event programming from FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, your regional FOX Sports Network, FOX College Sports, Big Ten Network, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes.* Programming includes live coverage of great sports:

NFL (PC, tablet, and connected devices only)**

MLB

NBA

NHL

NASCAR

UFC

College Football and Basketball, including Big Ten Network

UEFA Champions League Soccer

Big East Digital Network



And great shows like Skip & Shannon: Undisputed, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, First Things First, Speak for Yourself, The Ultimate Fighter, NASCAR Race Hub, and UFC Tonight.

*You need to receive these channels in your TV channel line-up in order to watch them in the FOX Sports App. Some channels may not yet be available for every TV provider or on every platform.

**Due to league restrictions, NFL games are not available in the FOX Sports App on phones. To watch on PC visit FOXSportsGO.com. For tablet and connected device users, download the FOX Sports App.

For more information, visit the FOX Sports App FAQ page



