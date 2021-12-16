NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – Broadway is struggling to make sure the show goes on.

“Hamilton” is now the latest show to cancel a performance.

The show was canceled last night, less than an hour before the curtain was supposed to go up, due to breakthrough Covid-19 cases.

The “Tina Turner Musical”, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”, “Ain’t Too Proud” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” also dropped shows this week amid rising cases.

Broadway still has strict vaccine and mask guidelines in order for people to attend shows.