LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Sheeran will put his new album on full display with the help of Apple Music.

The music streaming service announced Friday that Sheeran will kick off the second season of Apple Music Live on May 10. The British pop star performed his fifth studio album “Subtract” for the first time at Eventim Apollo in London.

Sheeran hit the stage in a pre-recorded show alongside a 12-piece band that includes The National’s Aaron Dessner, who produced “Subtract,” which releases Friday. The four-time Grammy winner’s performance of his 14-track album will also be streamed on Apple TV+.

The announcement comes a day after a New York jury found that Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye’s classic 1970s tune “Let’s Get It On” to create his hit song “Thinking Out Loud.” After the verdict, he joked that he won’t have to follow through on his threat to quit music.

“I’m delighted to share my ‘Subtract’ album show with you,” Sheeran said in a statement Friday. “I was really nervous on the day, as it was my first time performing the new album tracks. The show was brought to life by Aaron and the incredible band, and it was an honor to stand beside them. It was an emotional night, but I’m so pleased we got to document it.”

Apple Music Live returns after its inaugural season kicked off last year with performances by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Mary J Blige and Alicia Keys. Other performances include Lil Durk, Luke Combs and Wizkid.

“We’re excited to present this Apple Music Live show, which offers an utterly unique perspective into how one of the world’s most popular musicians is dealing with some of the heaviest traumas imaginable,” said Apple Music 1 host Matt Wilkinson. “It’s an emotional, soul-searching ride — but also extremely fulfilling.”