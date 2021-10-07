Corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs into Columbiana County Jail

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A corrections officer who worked at the Columbiana County Jail is now facing a felony charge, accused of smuggling drugs into the facility.

According to Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, deputies and the jail’s warden found suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine and suboxone on the officer, identified as 53-year-old Keith McCoy, of East Palestine.

They arrested McCoy on Thursday, charging him with conveyance into a detention facility, a third-degree felony.

