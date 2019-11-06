Youngstown Municipal Court judge keeps her seat on the bench

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Renee DiSalvo will keep her seat.

Voters elected DiSalvo Tuesday, giving her 42% of the votes, according to unofficial returns.

DiSalvo was challenged by Attorney Mark Hanni, who received 25% of the votes, and the Democratic candidate Martin Hume, who had 32%.

While Hanni and Hume promised to be tough on crime during a debate last month, Judge DiSalvo talked about taking a more holistic approach to crime and punishment. She touted a new human trafficking court and the expansion of the driving-under-suspension court.

She said she believes that many offenders can be rehabilitated.

She said her background as a survivor of domestic abuse and working her way out of the welfare system makes her ideal for the position as her story is one of many that she sees on the other side of the bench.

Judge DiSalvo was appointed last fall by then-Gov. John Kasich to replace Judge Elizabeth Kobly, who retired in September 2018.