Youngstown Municipal Court judge candidates to face up in public forum

The free public forum will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Chestnut Room of Youngstown State University's Kilcawley Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three candidates vying for the Youngstown Municipal Court judge position will participate in a forum Tuesday hosted by the Youngstown Press Club.

The free public forum will be from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Chestnut Room of Youngstown State University’s Kilcawley Center, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Parking is available on campus for a $5 fee.

Running for a six-year term are Judge Renee M. DiSalvo, the Republican incumbent; Atty. Martin Hume, the Democratic candidate; and Atty. Mark A. Hanni, the independent candidate.

Dr. Cryshanna A. Jackson Leftwich, associate professor in the Department of Politics and International Relations at YSU, will be the mediator for the event.

Judge DiSalvo was appointed last fall by then-Gov. John Kasich to replace Judge Elizabeth Kobly, who retired in September 2018.

Hume, an assistant Mahoning County prosecutor and a former city law director, received 55.5% of the vote in the May Democratic primary.

Hanni is a self-employed lawyer who has practiced criminal defense, civil, constitutional rights, employment and injured worker law.