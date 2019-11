All rides on the WRTA Fixed Routes are free Tuesday, November 5

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) is offering free rides on Election Day.

To encourage people to get out and cast a vote this Election Day, all rides on the WRTA Fixed Routes are free Tuesday, November 5.

This includes the Nightline service, as well.

These free offers do not apply to WRTA Countrywide or ADA All-Access services.