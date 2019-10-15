Who’s winning the debate? Take the poll as you watch the candidates

With 12 candidates taking the stage, it will be the largest televised debate in U.S. history

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The stage is set for the fourth Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Westerville.

With 12 candidates taking the stage, it will be the largest televised debate in U.S. history.

Across America, Democrats, Republicans and those who don’t identify with either party will be watching the debate on CNN, or on one of the other ways you can listen to or stream the debate.

Before and during the debate, our sister station, NBC4, will be featuring live, interactive specials only on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app. You can watch live and vote on your favorite candidate and see those results in real-time.

The live coverage includes:

Pre-debate special at 7:35 p.m. EDT

Virtual interactive watch party during the debate

You can stream the pre-debate special and the live-poll watch party on Your Local Election Headquarters.